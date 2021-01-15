United States Far-right activists received a major Bitcoin donation before the conquest of the U.S. House of Congress

More than $ 500,000 worth of bitcoins were handed over to the far right in December. The donor has been traced to France.

The United States more than $ 500,000 (about 410,000 euros) worth of cryptocurrency bitcoins were transferred to people on the far right about a month before the attack on the congressional building in Washington, D.C., according to Reuters, the cryptocurrency data-gathering company Chainalysis.

Bitcoins were transferred to 22 virtual wallets, most of which belong to far-right activists and prominent players on the internet.

Payments were made by a French donor on December 8, New York startup Chainalysis said on his blog. The sum in bitcoins was 28.15.

Chainalysis said it now has evidence that many far-right groups and individuals have received large Bitcoin donations as part of a single money transfer.

“We have also gathered evidence that strongly suggests that the donor was now a late computer programmer from France,” Chainalysis wrote.

One of the recipients is a far-right talker and a podcast editor Nick Fuentes, who was removed from YouTube last year due to hate speech. He participated demonstrations at the Congress House but apparently did not enter.

Fuentes received 13.5 bitcoins, or about $ 250,000, and was thus the recipient of the largest single donation.

Reuters did not reach Fuentes to comment.

The far rightt groups and other president Donald Trumpin supporters seized the U.S. House of Congress in an Epiphany and suspended the session to confirm the outcome of the November presidential election and the defeat of Trump. Five people died.

Trump, who incited his supporters, has been charged with inciting rebellion.