United States Facebook, Google and Twitter responded to allegations of involvement in hate crime against Asians

Crimes against Asians have more than doubled since the beginning of the pandemic. Google said it blocked the publication of nearly 100 million inappropriate pandemic ads last year.

Facebook, The CEOs of Google and Twitter were on Thursday at the U.S. Congress in a rigorous interrogation about the responsibility of these companies for hate crimes against Asians.

Anti-Asian sentiment has grown in the United States during the pandemic, which has also been the subject of much social debate.

Earlier in March the man killed eight people in the state capital of Georgia, Atlanta and in two Asian massage parlors in its suburbs. Six of those killed were of Asian background.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Alphabet, Google Sundar Pichai and Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey answered questions during a video hearing of the committee of inquiry.

Committee representative of the President, the Democrats Frank Pallonen according to, crimes against Asian Americans had increased by nearly 150 percent since the beginning of the corona pandemic.

One reason for the hatred of Asians has been attributed to the fact that Facebook and Twitter have allowed the use of stigmatizing hashtags and words such as “China virus”, “Kung Flu” and “Wuhan virus” on their platforms.

CEOs condemned the hate speech, but did not tell them of new ways to intervene.

According to Zuckerberg on Facebook, growing hatred for Asia is a serious problem that he thinks needs to be prevented, but “we need to be aware of when someone says something as hate speech and when they oppose it,” Japanese economic media Nikkei Asia reported Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg said Facebook has removed more than 12 million different types of false content related to the coronavirus or vaccines.

Google, which owns Youtube, had removed 850,000 ads about the coronavirus, which it considered dangerous or misleading, and blocked nearly one hundred million pandemic-related ads from appearing last year, Pichai said.