United States | Expert: Trump’s second term would bring uncertainty to US economic policy, and trade disputes would rear their head again

United States|EK’s Timo Vuori believes that Finnish companies will do well in the US market regardless of which of the candidates wins.

Business life the head of international trade and trade policy of the confederation (EK). Timo Vuoren by Donald Trump’s a return to the White House would mean intensifying trade disputes and protecting American industry more cautiously than before.

Vuori points out that to put it mildly, one could say that the president too With Joe Biden has been such a line, but this has been more diplomatic than Trump.

According to Vuori, the biggest single factor related to Trump’s return would be the increasing uncertainty of economic policy. According to Vuori, it would be poison in terms of investment plans and other financial decisions.

Another key factor in Trump’s economic policy would be the likely return of trade disputes between the European Union and the United States. Vuori believes that Trump should actively use various trade quotas and tariffs to protect US production. Disputes with China would probably escalate as well.

The third dimension related to Trump’s return is political uncertainty. According to Vuori, for example, Trump’s threat to leave the military alliance NATO would be a bad thing for Finland.

“Nato without the United States would not be a good life insurance for Finland when we think about Finland as an investment destination. One of the reasons why international investors have dared to keep their investments in Finland has been Finland’s NATO membership. From Wall Street’s point of view, the country risk would increase in this case,” Vuori points out.

According to Vuori, it is good to remember that in Trump’s world all things can be traded.

Trump’s during the previous season, there were several trade disputes between the European Union and the United States. Tariffs were imposed on, for example, steel and aluminum. From Finland’s point of view, restarting the customs dispute would not be advantageous.

According to Vuori, the EU and Finland had hoped that the customs disputes would have been settled during President Biden’s term, but this result has not been reached. According to Vuori, discussions were started on the matter, but nothing concrete has been achieved yet.

According to Vuori, the temporary agreement is about to expire and the matter will be addressed by the next president. It remains to be seen whether the duties will be refunded.

According to Vuori, Finland was not directly affected by the tariffs of Trump’s first term. However, it may be different now.

“The bigger question is, when they come to the table again, will there be a fiddling, where new tariffs are then set for different sectors. Also for those who are significant for Finland. Such a danger exists.”

“The signs are bad that Trump’s term would lead to better conditions in this matter than Biden’s term, on the contrary. The risk is a new possibility of a trade war,” states Vuori.

According to Vuori, export companies should prepare in advance for the introduction of customs walls.

“Would it be possible to avoid them by being partly in the United States? For example, is there a possibility to start local production in North America if direct export is not competitive due to customs duties?” The mountain ponders.

The mountain according to Trump’s return, there would be potentially positive things for Finland.

The key thing from Finland’s point of view is Trump’s promise to accelerate economic growth in the United States. According to Vuori, he accomplished this in his first presidential term, and the same is expected for a possible second term.

Trump has estimated that he will make the economy grow with, among other things, substantial tax reductions for the corporate sector. According to Vuori, approximately 260 Finnish companies operating in the United States can seek to benefit from this. Also from the point of view of Finnish exports, Trump’s success in achieving stronger economic growth would be positive.

“If the economy can grow even stronger in the United States, it would certainly increase the conditions for Finnish companies to export to the United States as well.”

Vuori sees that Trump’s re-election could also bring new winds to the state aid policy strengthened during the Biden period.

“The preliminary assessment is that Trump does not necessarily want to make such IRA support packages. He might weed them out a bit.”

According to Vuori, Trump does not want to use state subsidies to promote his economic policy, but has rather talked about market-based solutions.

Trump’s decision in this matter may also reduce the pressure on state aid policy in the EU, Vuori estimates.

“When the United States started on this path during the Biden era, the EU had to follow. If the United States pulls the handbrake in this regard and takes a timeout, the EU can also draw its own conclusions from that.”

“The EU and the United States could then, for example, take a stronger common line against China in this matter.”

According to Vuori, however, it remains to be seen what kind of line the new one will be Ursula von der Leyen the commission takes. On Thursday von der Leyen expressed, according to Vuori, that the commission intends to continue with the state aid line.

Attitude China has remained strict in the United States even during President Biden’s term. Vuori thinks it is clear that in Trump’s second term, the rhetoric would become even tougher.

“For example, he has promised to impose 60 percent tariffs on China and 20 percent tariffs on countries that allow Chinese products to enter the market.”

According to Vuori, it is difficult to estimate how far the dispute between the United States and China would ultimately go during the Trump era. One question is related to whether the EU countries trading with China would also have to increase trade restrictions.

Vuori states that in case of a possible second term of Trump, companies should be prepared especially for tougher measures against China.

“Regardless of who is in the White House, China is a curse word. Finnish companies that operate in China have to be prepared for the fact that there may be restrictions on trade with China from the US side.”

“Companies that can strongly demonstrate that they are a bigger player in the US market than in China can benefit from this situation”.

Trump’s in the first presidential term, the United States pointed with a glove at multilateral cooperation.

The Trump administration instead focused on deepening cooperation at the bilateral level. According to Vuori, this can be expected in a possible second season as well. Trade relations would not be managed between Washington and Brussels, but between, for example, Paris and Washington and Helsinki and Washington.

Vuori believes that Finland would do well in such a situation. Finland is a new NATO country fulfilling its defense obligations, which has just signed the DCA agreement with the United States.

“Helsinki certainly appears to be a pleasant partner for Trump.”

A problem in trade policy is Trump’s relationship with Brussels. As a member of the EU, Finland is committed to the EU’s trade policy and cannot, for example, negotiate bilaterally on tariffs or trade quotas with the United States.

“The tension between Brussels and Washington can cause us challenges in the division. In bilateral relations, I believe that we will get the job done.”

Vuori does not believe that Trump’s opinion towards the EU has become more positive since his first term.

“For example By JD Vance being chosen as a vice-presidential candidate also suggests that the relationship is not going to get any easier. Vance has presented himself as a defender of strict tariffs and a protector of the American market.”

Mountain states that regardless of which of the candidates wins the election, the United States is still a potential operating environment for Finnish companies.

For the defense sector and clean solutions for industry, Vuori has good opportunities in the US market. Digitization and related solutions are also an opportunity for Finland. Finland is seen as a reliable player in these fields.

“We have good and strong expertise in these fields.”

According to Vuori, Finland has intensified its cooperation with several states. According to him, cooperation at this level can also be continued, even if the president changes.

In recent years, the United States has become Finland’s most important export partner. Today, the United States accounts for approximately 12 percent of Finland’s total exports.

Vuori also points out that the turnover of Finnish companies in the United States has been about half that of China.

“It shows how important a partner the United States has become for Finland,” states Vuori.