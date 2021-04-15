United States Experienced police mixed a remote cripple and a gun while shooting a black man in Minnesota – How is that possible?

Remote paratroopers have been criticized for looking and feeling like handguns.

“Remote control!” exclaims U.S. police Kim Potter three times before pulling the gun out instead of the remote mute and firing a shot.

With a shout, Potter tries to warn other cops about using a remote crawler.

After the shot, he notes, apparently shocked, that he shot a 20-year-old African American Daunte Wrightia. Wright died a moment later.

Particular the incident took place on Sunday in the state of Minnesota near Minneapolis. As a result of the incident, protesters against police violence have been protesting in downtown Brooklyn for four days. The situation in the region was already tense George Floydin due to death proceedings.

On Wednesday, the prosecutor announced that Potter, who had resigned from the police, would be charged with a second-degree death penalty, a crime roughly equivalent to murder in Finnish.

Case has raised the question of how Potter, 48, who had been a police officer for 26 years and a trainer at the time of the incident, managed to confuse the remote control with a gun. And how likely would this be in Finland?

Teacher in charge, Chief Commissioner of the Police University of Applied Sciences Jani Vainio considers everything possible, but does not take a position on probability.

According to Vainio, according to many indicators, police force training in Finland is at a good level, and the practices of the US police cannot be directly compared to Finland.

“We have different starting points and different legislation. In the end, it all starts with how certain it is to do, ”he says.

Finnish police have both equipment in their own cases with an equipment belt, mainly on different sides. The use of force is based on the Police Act.

“The police always choose the mildest measure that works best for the situation, which he can justify,” says Vainio.

The United States by yardstick, mixing a weapon with a remote paralyzer is rare but not entirely exceptional. There are no official statistics on the cases, but a study published in 2012 found a total of nine cases in the United States between 2001 and 2009 in which police had confused a remote paralyzer and a gun. Two of the cases resulted in death, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

In addition, a newspaper The New York Times according to the United States, similar cases can be found at least in 2015, 2018, and 2019.

To prevent the two instruments from mixing, the Brooklyn Center Police Handbook instructs you to keep a remote paralyzer and a service gun across the equipment belt, The New York Times reports.

“So if you’re right-handed, you’re holding a service gun on the right and a remote paralyzer on the left,” the local police chief, who resigned over the incident, Tim Gannon told the media.

According to the handbook, the annual training of police officers should include exercises that would reduce the chance of accidentally pulling out a gun.

The company, which makes remote parachutes, told Reuters that, to avoid confusion, remote paralyzers are designed to be heavier than handguns, among other things. They are also available in yellow as a contrast to black weapons.

Professor of Criminal Law at the University of Ohio Philip Stinson however, Reuters noted that the biggest problem with remote mammals was their design.

“These devices feel and look like handguns, and that’s their core problem,” Stinson said.

Former Police Chief Gannon said Wright’s death was due to an injury. The police perception has been criticized in protests.

Lawyer representing the Wright family Benjamin Crump said there is a greater need in the United States for a change in police practices.

“This was not an accident, but a deliberate, deliberate and illegal use of force. Driving when the skin color is black is still a death sentence, ”Crump said in a statement, according to Reuters.

According to the coroner, Wright died of a gunshot wound in the chest area. Former police officer Potter, who was charged with death, was arrested on Wednesday but was released on bail of $ 100,000.

If prosecutors want Potter to be convicted of second-degree death, they must show that Potter was guilty of gross negligence and took an unreasonable risk in his actions. At most, Potter would be promised a 10-year prison sentence and a $ 20,000 fine, Reuters reports.