Flights cancelled, over 135 million people on alert and emergency plans on the streets: a very strong wave of frost is about to hit the United States which the National Weather Service itself has defined as “an event that occurs once in a generation.”

Just in the Christmas period, particularly busy. The warning raised by the authorities extends from coast to coast and reaches as far south as the border between the United States and Mexico and Florida. Canada is also involved.

Temperatures of up to -45°C are expected in some parts of the country in the coming days. “This is not a snowfall like when you were little. This is serious stuff,” President Joe Biden said during a news conference on Thursday.

An energy emergency has been declared in Wisconsin: it is feared that the storm could affect the electricity grid, causing damage and power outages in other areas of the Midwest and Canada.

Meteorologists say the winter storm could become a “bomb cyclone” later today, a term for a rapidly intensifying storm, with its central air pressure dropping by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours.

The storm is already wreaking havoc from Colorado to Wyoming and north to Minnesota. In just 12 hours, the Wyoming Highway Patrol received 787 calls for help and logged 104 incidents.

In South Dakota, Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said workers were trying to clear roads that were covered in 10 feet of snow in some sections. Roads along the Colorado-Wyoming border were closed due to near-zero visibility.