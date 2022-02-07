United States Ex-Vice President Pence’s Chief of Staff Barked at Trump’s Advisers: “Snake Oil Traders”

The former chief of staff was in the company of the vice president when Trump supporters attacked the congress building to prevent the election result from being confirmed.

The United States the previous president Donald Trumpin and his vice president Mike Pencen public debate over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election continued on Sunday, Marc Short.

Donald Trump has argued that Pence could have reversed the election result if he wished, if there were obvious signs of electoral fraud. Trump sticks to his original theory that the current president Joe Biden election victory is based on electoral fraud. The allegations have been repeatedly investigated and refuted by various parties.

Vice president Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short was with Pence when Trump’s supporters invaded the congress building in Washington on Epiphany 2021 to prevent the election result from being confirmed. The rioters are looking for a vice president in the hallways of the building, threatening to kill this one.

Mike Pence has said in the past that the annulment of the election result has never come into question. On Sunday, Pence’s Chief of Staff Short gave his public support to Pence.

“There is nothing in Appendix 12 to the Electoral Code that would give the Vice President such powers. This has been for the vice president since crystal clear day one, ”Short told NBC In Meet The Press.

Shortin according to Trump has had very inexperienced advisors.

“Unfortunately, the president had several bad advisers who were practically snake oil traders. They gave the president indiscriminate and unprecedented ideas about what the vice president could do, ”Short told Reuters.

The term snake oil trader means a person who sells products or services based on open promises. The name comes from oil sold as a medicine in the 18th and 19th centuries, to which fat extracted from a snake was allegedly extracted.

On NBC’s program, Marc Short also commented on the election results. He thinks Joe Biden is the legally elected president of the United States.