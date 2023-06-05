United States | Ex-Vice President Mike Pence is running for the Republican presidential nomination

Pence filed the necessary paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission on Monday.

of the United States former vice president Mike Pence officially ran on Monday for the US Republican Party primary for the 2024 presidential election.

Pence filed the necessary papers with the US Federal Election Commission and, according to Reuters, plans to start his campaign on Wednesday in Iowa.

The candidacy of Pence, 63, in the primary has been expected, but HS told on Sunday that Pence’s chances in the highly contested primary are considered slim. In the primary election, the governor of Florida is by far the most popular Ron DeSantis as well as the former president Donald Trump, whose vice president Pence served from 2017 to 2021. Pence supported Trump until Trump refused to confirm the result of the 2020 presidential election.

Real Clear Politics – website, more than 53 percent of respondents support Trump, and DeSantis is the second most popular candidate with about 22 percent. Pence’s popularity before the official candidacy was less than four percent.

Republicans the first debate of the primaries will take place in August. To qualify for the nomination of the Republican Party, a candidate must of The New York Times there must be at least 40,000 separate donors, and at least 200 donors from at least 20 different states or territories.

The number of 40,000 donors has been considered high among lesser-known Republicans. However, there is a Republican primary NYT’s including running for office this week alone the ex-governor of New Jersey Chris Christie on Tuesday and North Dakota’s governor Doug Burgum on Wednesday.

Current President of the United States Joe Biden told in February that he will apply for a further season.