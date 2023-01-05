United States | Even the eighth vote does not give McCarthy the presidency – live broadcast underway

The divided Republicans don’t seem to be able to open the congressional deadlock even in the eighth round of voting. In the seventh round, former president Donald Trump also received a protest vote.

of the United States the House of Representatives is still resolving its historical impasse. On Thursday, the chairman could not be elected even in the seventh round of voting, as the top candidate of the Republican Party Kevin McCarthy didn’t get enough Republicans behind him.

The ongoing eighth round does not seem to bring a solution to the situation, as McCarthy has not got enough rebellious Republicans behind him.

In the seventh round, McCarthy managed to get 201 Republicans out of the 218 he needed. Against McCarthy were the same twenty Republicans who rejected his election before. Nineteen of them voted for the Republican protest candidate For Byron Donaldswho was also nominated on Tuesday.

The former president also received one protest vote Donald Trumpwho was not nominated in the vote.

The Democratic nominee Hakeem Jeffries again received all 212 Democratic votes.

The presidential voting continues for the ninth round.

HS will show a live broadcast of the vote, which starts around 7:00 PM Finnish time.

of the United States the administration’s third highest post has been contested since Tuesday with votes that are normally a mere formality. The last time the chairman had to be voted on several times was a whole century ago.

The election – and with it the entire House of Representatives – is stalled by a divided Republican Party, with a few representatives refusing to support McCarthy.

In the mid-term elections in November, the Republicans won in Congress with such a narrow majority that they have not managed to get the necessary majority of votes behind McCarthy, while part of the party is fighting back.

A democrat president Joe Biden has called the situation embarrassing. Also former Republican President of the United States Donald Trump sought to close the election and on Wednesday called on the party to vote for McCarthy. However, the call did not turn any of the rebel wing behind McCarthy.

Without blank votes, McCarthy could only afford to lose four Republican votes. Even on Wednesday, he was opposed by many times more members of his own party.