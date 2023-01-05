Friday, January 6, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

United States | Even the eighth vote does not give McCarthy the presidency – live broadcast underway

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 5, 2023
in World Europe
0

The divided Republicans don’t seem to be able to open the congressional deadlock even in the eighth round of voting. In the seventh round, former president Donald Trump also received a protest vote.

of the United States the House of Representatives is still resolving its historical impasse. On Thursday, the chairman could not be elected even in the seventh round of voting, as the top candidate of the Republican Party Kevin McCarthy didn’t get enough Republicans behind him.

The ongoing eighth round does not seem to bring a solution to the situation, as McCarthy has not got enough rebellious Republicans behind him.

In the seventh round, McCarthy managed to get 201 Republicans out of the 218 he needed. Against McCarthy were the same twenty Republicans who rejected his election before. Nineteen of them voted for the Republican protest candidate For Byron Donaldswho was also nominated on Tuesday.

The former president also received one protest vote Donald Trumpwho was not nominated in the vote.

See also  São Paulo hires player using cryptocurrency - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

The Democratic nominee Hakeem Jeffries again received all 212 Democratic votes.

The presidential voting continues for the ninth round.

HS will show a live broadcast of the vote, which starts around 7:00 PM Finnish time.

of the United States the administration’s third highest post has been contested since Tuesday with votes that are normally a mere formality. The last time the chairman had to be voted on several times was a whole century ago.

Read more: The House of Representatives voted out its chairman in 133 votes more than 160 years ago – because of slavery

The election – and with it the entire House of Representatives – is stalled by a divided Republican Party, with a few representatives refusing to support McCarthy.

In the mid-term elections in November, the Republicans won in Congress with such a narrow majority that they have not managed to get the necessary majority of votes behind McCarthy, while part of the party is fighting back.

See also  Can this hip crossover coupe for the door?

A democrat president Joe Biden has called the situation embarrassing. Also former Republican President of the United States Donald Trump sought to close the election and on Wednesday called on the party to vote for McCarthy. However, the call did not turn any of the rebel wing behind McCarthy.

Without blank votes, McCarthy could only afford to lose four Republican votes. Even on Wednesday, he was opposed by many times more members of his own party.

#United #States #eighth #vote #give #McCarthy #presidency #live #broadcast #underway

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sedena confirms 19 blockades in Sinaloa for the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.