According to the doctor, even 9-year-olds in the United States are buying diet pills. For many, use is associated with an eating disorder. “We played directly into the pocket of the slimming industry.”

Under Eating disorders diagnosed in 30-year-olds increased by 15 percent in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic, based on data from five million patients. The numbers have also increased in Canada and New Zealand.

In the United States, the problem has been accelerated by unregulated diet products. They have been found to contain toxic, prohibited and hidden ingredients, simulants, steroids, pharmaceuticals and drugs.