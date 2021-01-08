United States Escape from Trump’s administration is accelerating, and the ministers of education and transport also resigned

At least twelve high-ranking officials, advisers, ambassadors and ministers in the Trump administration have resigned or are about to leave office after seeing how Trump incited his supporters who conquered Congress and joked in calming the situation. There may be even more resignations.

For example, tell about it The New York Times, news channel CNN and the Financial News Agency Bloomberg.

Several may leave, but many are hesitant to resign right now, with less than two weeks to change. The hesitation is due to the fact that concern is now focused on the possibilities of ensuring a smooth change of power for the bureaucracy. Some worry that if they leave, Trump would make even more disruptive solutions to the change of power.

Several officials and women in the Trump administration are still considering their own situation.

One of them is, according to Bloomberg sources Hope Hicks, Trump’s longtime and close assistant, who has hardly been seen in the White House recently. A key guideline in the deliberations is the National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, say Bloomberg sources. If O’Brien leaves, many others will follow his example. O’Brien, on the other hand, is one of those who have been concerned that their departure would create situations that would further complicate the change of power.

On Thursday, Trump announced his commitment to a peaceful change of power. According to anonymous sources in the news agency Reuters, the main reason could have been Trump’s desire to curb accelerating layoffs.

By Friday morning Finnish time, at least they had resigned:

Resigned Minister of Education Betsy DeVos. The photo was taken in Washington on August 12th.­

Betsy DeVos, Minister of Education. Secretary of Education DeVos announced his resignation in a letter to Trump on Thursday, and his resignation will take effect on Friday. In the letter, DeVos blamed Trump very bluntly for Trump inciting a reckless crowd to move to Capitol Hill and calling the attack on Congress anti-conscientious for Republican victory.

“There’s nothing unclear about the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and that’s a turning point for me,” DeVos wrote in The New York Times.

Elaine Chao, the resigned Minister of Transport of the Trump Administration. The photo was taken in Versailles, Kentucky on November 2nd.­

Elaine Chao, Minister of Transport. Chao announced his resignation from a messaging service on Twitter on Thursday at local time, as the first minister to resign due to events in Congress. According to The New York Times, Chao will resign on Monday. Chao wrote on Twitter that the events on Capitol Hill shocked him in a way he can’t ignore.

Mick Mulvaney, Special Envoy for Northern Ireland. Mulvaney is a former chief of staff in the Trump administration. He resigned Wednesday night at local time with the remarks of the Foreign Minister To Mike Pompeo: “I can not do this. I can’t stay. ” To CNBC in an interview, Mulvaney praised the vice president in particular Mike Pencea and how this handled and oversaw its awkward role Joe Biden verification of the votes of the electors confirming the victory.

While the conquest of the congress building was still underway, Mulvaney openly criticized President Trump on the Twitter service, saying one presidential tweet is not enough to rectify the situation but Trump must order a mowing crowd on the way home.

Matthew Pottinger, Deputy Director of the National Security Advisory Group. Pottinger had not yet announced his resignation on Thursday at local time, but the information in public was based on what his close circle said. Pottinger has held office since 2019, and his special expertise has been in issues related to China.

John Costello, Senior Cyber ​​Security Advisor. He announced his resignation on Wednesday. The events in the congress building, according to Costello, were a “turning point,” and he hoped for a “revival”.

Anthony Ruggiero, senior director of the National Security Council’s fight against weapons of mass destruction. Ruggiero has led the Council’s focus on North Korea. According to Ruggiero’s close circle, the reason for the difference is how Trump incited the protesters on Wednesday, a news channel was told about the close circle To CNN.

Ryan Tully, Adviser to the National Security Council on Russia and Eastern Europe. The news agency reported the difference Reuters on Thursday, citing sources in Tully’s inner circle. According to them, Tully had decided to resign due to the events on Capitol Hill.

Tyler Goodspeed, Trump ‘s head of the Economic Advisory Group announced his resignation on Thursday. Goodspeed said the reason was how Trump incited those who attacked Capitol Hill.

Stephanie Grisham, Chief of Staff to Melania Trump, the first woman in the administration. Grisham, a former White House communications worker, managed to be one of the longest-serving White House employees since starting in 2016.

Nickie Riceta, Melania Trump Event Coordinator. Prior to this position, Riceta worked in White House communications. He announced his resignation on Wednesday.

Sarah Matthews, press officer. Matthews announced his resignation on Wednesday, saying what he saw was “particularly shocking”.

Elinore F. McCance-Katz, senior official in the Ministry of Health. McCance-Katz has been responsible for mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation and the Samhsa agency responsible for them. McCance-Katz resigned on Thursday. CNN said he had been about to stay in office until the end of the transition period, but plans changed abruptly due to the events on Capitol Hill.