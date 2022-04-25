United States Entertainment giant Disney has surprisingly ended up in the midst of a cultural war in the United States – that’s all

The controversial law prohibits subgroups from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Stateside has erupted in a peculiar cultural war that originated in Florida’s planned law on raising children and of which entertainment giant Disney has now also become a party.

The governor of Florida is behind it all Ron DeSantis signed at the end of March law banning talking about sexual and gender minorities in state schools subcategories.

Formally, it is referred to as the “Parental Rights in Education” law text, but critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The new law means that children are not allowed to hear about homosexuality, bisexuality, transsexuality, or queer identity while in the lower grades. The law prohibits public school districts from teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity from kindergarten to third grade, or “in a manner that is not appropriate to the age or development of the student”.

It also expressly states that parents can sue the school district and the court may award damages if it finds the school has violated regulations.

Republican Joe Harding, who introduced the law, told Time in February that the bill is intended to keep parents “aware and involved in what’s happening in children’s schools.” For his part, Governor DeSantis, who signed the law, said in March that he did not want schools to be a playground for ideological controversy, but a place where children are taught important things like math, reading and science. ”

Critics say the bill is discriminatory and aims to increase the climate of politicization of LGBTQ rights and increase oversight of education in schools.

The law is due to enter into force on 1 July. Already in the preparatory phase, it has aroused tremendous criticism and opposition in Florida and also outside the state.

A group of LGBTQ + representative organizations and human rights lawyers, among others, filed a lawsuit against Governor DeSant and state education authorities to prevent law enforcement at the end of March. Democratic lawmakers proposed several amendments to the bill.

For example, they would have wanted to remove the language that might be used against LGBTQ + students and their families. None of the correction proposals went through.

Thousands of high school students also organized marches in protest against the law, and a large demonstration was staged outside the state Capitol building while lawmakers debated the law.

Opponents the biggest concern has been that the law will silence already vulnerable minority students and harm their development. The law is also seen as violating teachers ’freedom of speech.

Senior Political Adviser to the Florida Civil Liberties Association Kara Gross took over in February In an interview with Time magazine highlight a mundane example of a school class. What happens when elementary school students are asked to draw a picture of their family?

“Does the teacher let a child raised by same-sex couples draw a picture of their two fathers and is ready to be sued? Or does the teacher exclude the child from teaching? ” Gross, who opposes the law, asked.

Now also media and entertainment company Disney has been embroiled in a war between those who support and oppose the law.

The company is a major tourist locomotive in the state, attracting approximately 58 million people annually to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. It also employs 77,000 Florida people.

Although the Don’t Say Gay Act doesn’t apply to film production, the company’s minority employees would have preferred the CEO Bob Chapekin take an immediate stand against the law. In a letter to management, they also criticize the company’s productions for routinely cutting out scenes from Disney movies in which same-sex characters show affection for each other.

Eventually, Chapek apologized to his subordinates for his “painful silence” and sided with those who opposed the law.

“You would have wanted me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights, and I betrayed you. I’m sorry, ”Chapek told employees.

Chapek also promised a $ 5 million (€ 4.7 million) donation to the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBTQ group, which, however, rejected the donation and urged the entertainment giant to take “significant action” against the law instead.

Its public output since then, Disney has been subjected to blackmail by many right-wingers.

For example, the anchor of Fox News Tucker Carlson said that initiatives to include transgender characters in children’s films are related to indoctrination, or manipulative teaching where information is only transferred to the student. According to Carlson, Disney also behaves like a sex offender.

Also Donald Trump Jr. published an image of the familiar fairytale castle under a shimmering purple sky on Instagram in early April. The familiar text had been changed in the picture: Instead of Disney, the picture read “Groomer”.

Governor DeSantis has also threatened to revoke all company privileges in the state.

“It shows a dangerous despair that LGBTQ issues are being associated with pedophilia,” he says Sabrina Mittermeier In an interview with Dagens Nyheter. Mittermeier, who works at the University of Kassel in Germany, has written about Disney theme parks and is currently editing an anthology about the company.

However, Mittermeier is not surprised by the pedophile charges of the right or the boycott demands.

“As early as the 1990s, Disney was criticized by the evangelical right in the United States. That’s when employees who had same-sex partners started getting the same benefits as everyone else, not least because of staff pressure, Mittermeier says.