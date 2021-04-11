United States “Empty the Capitol,” Vice President Pence demanded from the Secretary of Defense – Pentagon documents illuminate the depths of the plight at the Congress House on January 6

Vice president Mike Pence was in the security room of the Congress House and made a one-minute call to the incumbent Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller: “Clear the Capitol!”

“We need help,” appealed the Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer in his own call to the Pentagon, the Department of Defense. Also Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi called the Pentagon and demanded a National Guard action.

The emergency was really great, and not without reason. Capitol Hill, or the U.S. Congress, was in the grip of chaos.

President Donald Trumpin supporters attacked the congress building on the afternoon of January 6th.

Information about the Washington riot was further clarified on Saturday, according to a U.S. news agency AP released Pentagon documents on the course of events. The British newspaper also reported on the documents received by the AP The Guardian.

The congressional riot was not only chaotic but also sad. Five people lost their lives in it.

Superpower the Department of Defense feared order would collapse elsewhere than in Washington.

“We must restore order,” the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Mark Milley said in a call with senior management of the Pentagon.

Concerns had been raised in the Pentagon about media news reports that there was a parallel movement going on in some state capitals than in Washington.

The spread of the riots would at worst have meant a nationwide uprising.

Like it is now known the order was restored within a few hours and the riots did not spread more widely.

However, documents for the internal use of the Pentagon show the atmosphere of fear and panic among Washington policymakers on January 6th.

According to the AP, the documents support the notion of how the restoration of order faltered as the country’s top power, President Trump, followed the riots of his own supporters inactive.

Trump also left Vice President Pence to his own devices in a situation where the crowd was selling him a noose. Trump had slipped into Pence because he was ready to abide by the constitution and confirm the election winner Joe Biden as president.