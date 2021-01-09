United States Emilia Seikkanen watched Youtube videos when it started in Congress – HS interviewed Americans living in Finland about the conquest of the Capitol

Raymond Bush and Emilia Seikkanen, who live in Finland, disagree on what really happened on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

The United States in the capital Washington on Wednesday breasts once again highlighted the divided climate of opinion in the country. The same division is seen among Americans living in Finland.

HS interviewed two of them.

Raymond Bush and Emilia Seikkanen disagree on what really happened on Capitol Hill.

Raymond Bush, Espoo

Raymond Bush watched at his kitchen table the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives debate on confirming the outcome of the November presidential election.

The intention was to formalize the Democrat Joe Biden election victory, but there was no consensus on the voting results of the states. Both sides presented their positions in a matter-of-fact manner, which pleased Bush, who recognized himself as a Republican.

But then conservative The Blaze Median the broadcast ended, he says.

“The media, or someone else, silenced everything. It is as if there has been a complete break in communication. ”

The United States the congress hall had been broken into, but Bush, who lives in Espoo, did not yet know this.

Bush claims that the real edge of things was not told for a long time by those he followed The Epoch Times or the British newspaper The Guardian and not even the news channel CNN. In general, significant events in his home country, the United States, can be followed in the media in real time, but not this time, Bush, who calls himself media-critical, says.

Mixed The Guardian that CNN reported extensively on the Capitol Hill events.

Eventually Bush saw photos of the evening’s events. In particular, he remembered the image of a man – an idiot, Bush says – sitting in the House of Representatives chairman. Nancy Pelosin in a chair in this office.

President of the Republic Donald Trumpin the rioters characterized as supporters were hacked with a crowd at the U.S. House of Congress in the midst of the final round of the presidential election. The attackers stole and broke places, and congressmen had to retreat to safety. At one of the rioters was with him semi-automatic rifle and 11 firing bottles.

This is strongly condemned by Bush: the conquerors of the House of Congress should be considered terrorists. However, he does not agree that the rioters were Trump supporters.

Raymond George Bush­

Bushin in his view, many things suggest that members of the anti-fascist Antifa movement and other left-wing factions had infiltrated the peaceful pro-Trump protesters. Trump cannot be blamed for the situation, he says.

Bush doesn’t like Trump “[tasavallan presidentti] Sauli Niinistö as a “statesman,” but on many substantive issues, Trump thinks he’s right.

“The occupiers seemed to behave like Antifa. Not like Trump’s supporters. ”

Thousands of people had gathered around the Congress House, and the identity of much of it is likely to remain unclear.

However, Bush’s views differ from what is currently known. For example, a man in a fur hat who marched to the congress building in the vanguard and received a lot of media attention is subsequently identified Qanon conspiracy theorist Jake Angel, who has previously taken part in right – wing demonstrations.

Bushin the uncertainty he experienced that night still brought with him a sense of insecurity. How could the security of the Congress House have been deceiving? Was there a coup going on? Was this done on purpose in order to influence the ongoing election debate?

“The United States is still dear to me, and the situation caused great concern.”

Bush did not comment on whether there were Qanon supporters or Trump supporters among the wrestlers – he was not present. According to Bush, who worked as a lawyer in the United States, the possible penalties should be the same for everyone anyway.

“No one should be favored. The same code of conduct applies to every citizen. “

Raymond Bush walked to his condominium gym on Friday.­

Emilia Seikkanen, Porvoo

Circle closed when a New Yorker Emilia Seikkanen contacted his friends and relatives after Wednesday’s events to inquire how they might.

In 2016, his own phone picked up in Istanbul, Turkey after a coup attempt. However, Seikkanen, who pointed out the coincidence, does not find black humor in the situation.

“I would like to consider this a parody, but I can’t. This is true.”

In Finnish, center-leftist Seikkanen says he is appalled by what happened, but not surprised. Penetration into Congress was, in his view, the end point for the development that continued throughout Trump’s presidency, where populism and malicious speech have risen to mainstream.

At the same time, the voices of many people have been suppressed. In the United States, the middle ground has completely disappeared, Seikkanen says.

Emilia Seikkanen­

Nowadays Before this week, Seikkanen, who lives in Porvoo, had avoided reading the news in his home country, as he wanted to give himself time to calm down. Watch Youtube videos and BridgertonThe evaluation of the authenticity of the role costumes of the television series was interrupted by the slamming of a text message.

“Have you heard what’s going on in Washington?”

Since then, Seikkanen has slept poorly. Although the situation on Capitol Hill was brought under control, the background factors of the violent protest have not disappeared.

What if someone frustrated with Joe Biden’s election victory opens fire in the mall? What about the safety of the Seikkanen family? What does their future in the United States look like?

Jos Seikkanen someone wants to say, so that the political situation can change quickly anywhere. Also in Europe and Finland. Eyes should not be closed and straw should not be shaken.

“I thought before that that would never happen in the United States,” he says. “It just happened.”

Rebellion may be the work of a small group, but there is a larger crowd moving behind the scenes. Democracy means different things to different people.

Now politically activated, Seikkanen wants to help his new homeland, Finland, so that it can avoid following the path of the United States.

“Politicians need to be held accountable for what they say.”

Whether their statements were populist or otherwise subject to interpretation, an explanation must be demanded and obtained, Seikkanen says. The truth must remain.