If you are planning a trip to the United States, but your B1/B2 tourist visa needs to be renewed, the US Embassy in Bogotá republished the form to carry out the renewal process without appointments.

According to the information, The process consists of 4 simple steps that you can do from the comfort of your home.

Step 1: Start the process

According to a video published by the entity, the first thing people should do is fill out the non-immigrant visa application online (form DS-160) on the website (https://ceac.state.gov/) and print the confirmation page.

Step 2: create an account and pay the procedure

Then you must cCreate an account in the official visa appointment system on the website (https://ais.usvisa-info.com/) and make the payment.

Payment for the visa can be made in cash or credit card. In this step you must answer questions to determine if you qualify for visa renewal without the need for an interview at the Consular Section

The Embassy strongly encourages honesty when answering questions, as any inconsistency can lead to additional processes and delays in obtaining the visa.

Step 3: file application

You must then schedule an appointment to file the application at the Applicant Service Center (CAS). There you must present your current passport, the confirmation page of the DS-160 form and a recent photo.

Given this, The Embassy highlighted that the waiting time for an appointment at the Applicant Service Center (CAS), for the visa renewal process, is generally less than two months.

Step 4: Finish the process

The last step is to keep an eye on the email, as you will receive a notification confirming that the passport is ready to be claimed.

Remember that the delivery location will be at the location you requested when creating the account.

