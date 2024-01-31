“We continue to make progress in reducing waiting times for visa renewals,” the United States Embassy in Colombia announced on January 31, celebrating the efforts they have made so that the process is not so delayed.

Although the procedures related to the issuance of the visa, or its renewal, have been a topic of discussion among citizens, who on several occasions have expressed discomfort with the long waiting time they are given when scheduling an appointment, this could change for the actions carried out by the embassy.

A Colombian citizen who intends to enter the United States is required to obtain a US visa, which is placed in the traveler's passport. Therefore, a high number of requests can be generated that end up causing congestion in the process.

In recent weeks the consulate has worked to resolve this situation.

Reduction of waiting times for visa renewals

Through its communication channels, the embassy specified that the waiting time to renew the visa has decreased, and that it even “now takes less than a week.”

This has been possible thanks to the support of more than 100 consular officials from various countries who have arrived in Colombia to assist with the processing of this document.

“Thanks to all the colleagues who have come from other countries to give us a hand,” the consulate said about the arrival of workers from more than 19 countries.

“I am proud to be part of this great joint effort to ensure faster processes for all visa applications, including immigrant visase,” said one of the officials from Brazil.

How to apply for visa renewal?



Although it is a visa renewal, citizens must carry out a procedure the same as that carried out when it is a procedure for the first time.

“You must complete the entire visa application process each time you apply for a visa, even if your visa is still valid,” clarifies the Embassy in Colombia.

In this sense, you must refill the DS-160 form, submit the documents and request an interview appointment.

Visa appointments can only be obtained after completing Form DS-160

