United States | Elon Musk encourages people to vote Republican

Twitter owner Elon Musk is urging “independent-minded voters” to vote for the Republican Party candidate in Tuesday’s midterm elections.

7.11. 19:59

World richest person, recently bought Twitter Elon Musk is encouraging people on its own platform to vote for Republican Party candidates in the US congressional elections on Tuesday.

In two of his election-related tweets, Musk addresses “independently thinking voters”.

“Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, so I recommend voting Republican for Congress because the president is a Democrat,” Musk wrote.

He then went on to say that “die-hard Democrats and Republicans will never vote for the other side, so independent voters will decide who is in power.”

Musk has been in the public eye even more than usual in recent weeks, because he has pushed for considerable changes to Twitter.

Last week, Musk fired about half of Twitter’s employees, but according to media reports some of those dismissed have been asked to return. Musk is bringing to Twitter monthly payments for verified accounts and emphasized that he wants Twitter to be a platform for “absolute freedom of speech”.

In particular, Musk’s snarky comments about freedom of speech have aroused criticism about what kind of effects changes in the platform used by politicians in particular can even have on the election results. Musk’s critics fear, for example, an increase in the number of racist language and baseless claims on Twitter.

Monday is the last day of campaigning in the United States before Tuesday’s midterm elections, which could change the political power structure in the United States.

Opinion polls are likely to give the Republican Party a majority at least in the House of Representatives, possibly also in the Senate. Democrats now have the majority in both. With the defeat of the Democrats, the president Joe Biden the administration would not easily get its own goals through in the country’s politics.

On the last day of campaigning, Biden will speak at an election rally in the state of Maryland, where he lost the last presidential election Donald Trump in turn at Ohio State.

Axios website political reporter Jonathan Swan said on Monday on Twitterthat according to rumors circulating in the Republican Party, Trump may announce that he will run for president in the 2024 presidential election at the evening’s election.