A final attempt at protest. Eleven elected Republican members of the US Senate announced on Saturday, January 2, that they would oppose the certification by Congress of the result of the presidential election, as Donald Trump wishes.

So far, only one senator, Josh Hawley, had indicated his intention to challenge the election of Joe Biden at the certification ceremony scheduled for January 6. This last-ditch attempt follows repeated failures by supporters of Donald Trump in court to invalidate the election results in several key states where Joe Biden won.

“Congress should immediately appoint an electoral commission, with full authority to investigate” on possible “electoral fraud”, said in a statement the eleven elected officials of the upper house, echoing the accusations of fraud repeated by President Trump and by many Republican parliamentarians for two months.

“The allegations of fraud and irregularities in the 2020 election exceed any we have known in our lives,” say the eleven senators. The commission they want to be created must “conduct a ten-day emergency audit of results in the states” where the two candidates were neck and neck, asked these elected officials, led by the influential senator from Texas Ted Cruz. If this audit does not take place, “we will vote on January 6 to reject voters from disputed states”, they announced.

The House and Senate are scheduled to meet Wednesday to certify these results, a procedure that is usually a mere formality. But the outgoing president still claims to have won the Nov. 3 election by a large margin, and he called on his supporters to rally in Washington on Wednesday.

Donald Trump posted on Twitter on Saturday the list of eleven senators who joined Josh Hawley, senator from Missouri, in praising their initiative and repeating that he was the victim of a fraud by Democrats during the presidential election. “An attempt to steal a landslide victory. We can’t let this happen!”, he wrote.