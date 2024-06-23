The day is approaching when American citizens will have to choose Which candidate gets a second term as president of the United States?, Democrat Joe Biden or Republican Donald Trump. But exactly when will the elections take place and what are the important dates in this regard?

According to the criteria of

It should be noted that in the next elections not only the position of president will be determined but also 468 seats in the US Congress will be voted on.

The key day for registered citizens are going to cast their vote on Tuesday, November 5 2024. The time to go to the polls will be between 7 AM and 7 PM

It should be noted that the candidate who is elected as president He will remain in power for the next four years.

It must be remembered that the current President Biden took office on January 20, 2021 and Next January 19, 2025 will be the last day that he will serve as president, unless elected for a second term.

The new president will begin his term in 2025 and He will leave the position in 2029.

On the other hand, according to information from the United States government, it should be noted that the presidential electoral process lasts almost two years.

In this case, it began in spring 2023 when politicians made public their intentions to run as candidates for one of the parties.

In winter, the first debates of the pre-candidates took place until, at the beginning of this year, the primary elections began, that is, the assemblies that each party holds in all the states of the country to determine your candidate.

The elections in the United States will be held in November. Photo:AFP Share

What’s next in the US presidential elections?

In accordance with the official periods dictated by American democracy, for this moment what follows are the presidential debates of the final candidates, which will take place between September and October.

As it was mentioned already, The elections will be held on November 5.

It will be in December when the members of the electoral college cast their vote so that, at the beginning of 2025, the final count will be carried out and the candidate will finally be elected. definitive president who will take office on January 20.