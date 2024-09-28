He next November 5 Elections will be held in the United States to determine who will be the next president, among other positions. Although most people already know the process, There are some details that are worth returning to.

The first thing to remember is that the current vice president, Kamala Harris, is seeking the presidency from the Democratic party; while the representative of the Republican Party is former President Donald Trump. one of the two He will replace Joe Biden and will be head of the White House for the next four years.

So you can cast your vote in the upcoming elections, these are seven keys you should know:

You must have registered to cast your vote

As the media points out Dallas Morning News, In some states, such as Texas, it is not possible to register online to vote, so It is important that you review the electoral roll to guarantee that you are actually registered.

Find out about your entity’s deadlines because, In some cases, it is still possible to carry out registration, so you can download and print your application to send it by mail.

You can vote even if you only speak Spanish

If, despite living in the United States and having citizenship, you only speak Spanish, you should know that ballots and voting machines offer multi-language options.

The intention is that other people do not have to assist you at the polls, to avoid any type of problem.

Only citizens can vote

Only American citizens have the right to vote. However, it is important to note that this applies both to those who were born in the North American country and to those who obtained their citizenship through naturalization.

Only American citizens have the right to vote. However, it is important to note that this applies both to those who were born in the North American country and to those who obtained their citizenship through naturalization.

Green card holders cannot participate in elections. In fact, in order to cast their vote, it is necessary for the citizen to bring their identification, for example, their passport, their driver's license or their naturalization certificate.

Prohibitions when voting

When you go to your polling station to vote, Remember that it is not allowed to use electronic devices, You will not be able to make phone calls or take photographs.

In addition, It is prohibited to wear clothing alluding to a candidate or party nor can he carry a firearm.

This is a historic election

The reason why The election that will take place on November 5 is so special that it will be number 60. The first vote was held in 1789 when George Washington won for the Federalist party.

But not only that, In this century there have been precisely twelve years of Republican governments and twelve years of Democratic governments, so the next election will mean the tiebreaker.

How are votes counted in US elections?

The electoral system in The United States grants each state a certain number of electoral votesthese depend on the number of legislators that represent them in Congress.

In the country there are 538 voters and To win you need 270.

You can ask for permission from work to vote

Unless you voted early, for example by mail, You can request paid time off from your job to vote. on election day.

Nevertheless, This only applies to those who do not have two consecutive hours free outside of their working hours. that coincide with the time in which the polls will be open.