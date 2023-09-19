United States | El Chapo’s son denies having committed the suspected crimes

Ovidio Guzman Lopez was arrested in January.

Last extradited from Mexico to the United States during the week Ovidio Guzman Lopez has pleaded not guilty to drug, money laundering and firearms charges filed in the United States, says the country’s Ministry of Justice.

Guzman Lopez, known as El Raton, is the drug lord El Chapon, ie of Joaquin Guzmanson.

Father Guzman himself is in prison in the United States. He was sentenced in 2019 for leading what is believed to be the world’s largest drug crime organization.

The United States believes Chapo’s sons inherited power in the Sinaloa drug cartel after their father’s conviction. Several of them have been indicted in the United States.

He was extradited to the United States just days after his father’s wife Emma Coronel Aispuro got free. Coronel had served almost two years of a three-year prison sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering.