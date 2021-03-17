United States Eight people have died in shootings at three different health centers in the United States – one suspect arrested

Police believe the cases are related.

Stateside at least eight people have died in shootings at three different health centers. The news channel tells about this, among other things CNN.

Authorities are investigating whether the shootings in the state of Georgia, Atlanta, and its suburbs are related. After five in the morning Finnish time, the police told the news agency AFP that the cases are very likely to be related and the factor has been the same.

The first shooting took place in Acworth, a suburb of the Atlanta suburb of Georgia, in a spa called Young’s Asian Massage. Police found five people with gunshot wounds. Two of them died at the scene. Three were transported to the hospital, but two of them later died.

About an hour later in Atlanta, less than 50 miles from the first shooting range, police received a report of a robbery at Gold Massage Spa. Three people were found dead. Police soon received a report across the street from shots that belonged to Aroma Therapy Spa. One dead person was found in the nursing home.

The police according to the four victims found in the last two nursing homes in Atlanta were women and possibly Asians. However, the investigation is ongoing and the possible motives behind the actions are not yet known.

According to CNN, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the 21-year-old man on suspicion of the shootings. Earlier, the sheriff’s office was said to have searched for a suspect recorded in surveillance camera images.

The man was arrested about three and a half hours after the shootings after he had been on the move by car on the highway and trying to escape the police.

The Federal Central Criminal Police (FBI) is also involved in the investigation into the shootings.

At least in Atlanta and New York, police have stepped up patrols in nearby nursing homes and areas of Asian communities.