A confusing shooting that occurred in the last hours of this Thursday in the city of Indianapolis, United States, left as a balance at least eight dead and several injured, while the aggressor committed suicide after committing the attack.

The incident was recorded this Thursday in a facility of the logistics company FedEx, on the southwest side of the city, near the Indianapolis International Airport.

Indianapolis Police Spokesperson Officer Genae Cook reported that several people suffered bullet wounds and they were transferred to hospitals throughout the area.

According to what was reported by the news portal IndyStar, law enforcement authorities confirmed that the incident occurred at the FedEx facility.

An anonymous witness told NBC that while working inside the FedEx facility he heard gunshots and when he looked up he saw an armed man. He said he ducked down after hearing several more shots. The witness then ran out of the building and saw a person on the ground, he added.

As a result of the attack, the employees had to leave the warehouse and took refuge in the vicinity while the police deployed a important operational in the place.

FedEx issued a statement during the early hours of this Friday: “We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport, ”the company conveyed. “Security is our top priority and our thoughts are with all those affected. We are working to gather more information and we are cooperating with the investigating authorities. “

The Indianapolis FedEx Center employs more than 4,500 people and it is the second largest hub in the company’s global network.

“This made me get up and look out the front door, and I saw a man with a submachine gun of some kind, an automatic rifle, and he was shooting outdoors. I immediately ducked down and was scared, and my friend’s mother came in and told us to get in the car, “explained Jeremiah Miller, a FedEx employee, in dialogue with the local station WISH.

GRB