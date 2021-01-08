W.The second member of his cabinet resigned following the attack on the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump. Education Minister Betsy DeVos announced in her letter to Trump distributed by the “New York Times”that she will resign this Friday. With a view to the violent protests on Wednesday, DeVos wrote: “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and that is the turning point for me.” Many Democrats, but also several Republicans, accuse Trump of instigating the attack to have. DeVos has been a member of Trump’s cabinet since February 2017.

Shortly beforehand, Transport Minister Elaine Chao announced on Thursday that she would resign on Monday. A letter she published to her co-workers stated: “Yesterday our country went through a traumatic and totally avoidable event when supporters of the President stormed the Capitol after a rally he was speaking at. As I am sure for many of you, I was deeply concerned about this in ways I cannot brush aside. ”Chao is the wife of Senate Majority Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

After the storm on the Capitol, Trump’s former chief of staff Mick Mulvaney resigned from the post of Northern Ireland Representative in protest. On Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff and former White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham resigned from office with immediate effect. Grisham gave no reasons for her unexpected move.