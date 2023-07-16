United States | Earthquake in Alaska, tsunami warning for nearby areas was cancelled

The earthquake occurred late Saturday evening local time.

Stateside the tsunami warning previously issued for parts of the state of Alaska has been cancelled.

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake was detected on the Alaskan peninsula in the United States on Sunday morning Finnish time.

Initially, the authority announced the magnitude of the earthquake as 7.4, but the number was updated to 7.2 after re-examination.

The earthquake occurred late Saturday evening a little before eleven o’clock local time. A tsunami warning was issued for nearby areas, the US Geological Survey (USGS) announced.

According to Reuters, the depth of the earthquake is 32.6 kilometers. Previously, the depth was estimated to be 9.3 kilometers.

A tremor struck a small town about 89 kilometers southwest of Sand Point, the official says, according to the news agency AFP.

The National Tsunami Warning Center briefly issued a tsunami warning for southern Alaska and the peninsula, but later changed it to an advisory.