United States During his visit to Kenoshan, Trump said the police were doing “great work” and marveled at the talk of peaceful protests

Trump has not met Jacob Blake, who was paralyzed by police about a week ago, during his visit. The shooting of Blake has been followed by protests in the city, which have escalated into riots at worst.

The United States president Donald Trump showed standing on the side of the government in Kenosha city in a situation that escalated into riots, news agencies estimated.

News channel CNN says Trump responded negatively when asked if police violence in the United States is a problem.

“I don’t think so. I think the cops are doing an amazing job, but I think there may also be some rotten apples among them, ”Trump told the news channel CNN.

Trump arrived to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday. On the streets, the president was opposed by demonstrations, but supporters were also present to welcome Trump.

“Thank you for saving our city,” one supporter sign read.

Among other things, Trump, who visited small business owners who had been devastated by the riots, proclaimed to his supporters his message of “law and order”. Trump promised to “get the city in order” and said he would give extra money to the state of Wisconsin, which is also an important state for the presidential election.

In the last election, Trump won a blunt victory in the state of Wisconsin.

Trump promised CNN’s also said Kenosha police had additional billion dollars in funding. Additional funding was also promised to small businesses that have suffered in riots. At the state-wide level, Trump pledged $ 42 billion in additional funding to improve security.

Trump did not visit the police bullets paralyzed Jacob Blaken and did not meet his family. Instead, Trump met Blake’s mother with close Church staff.

About a week ago, police shot Blake in the back several times. Blake survived but was paralyzed. At least two people have died in the large-scale demonstrations that followed.

Blake’s loved ones arranged a gathering for the time of the visit to the place where Blake was shot in the back. There was food and a DJ playing music. Trump was not allowed to call.

Brittimedia The Guardian write, Trump hardly showed sympathy even for people who peacefully protested against racism. According to the newspaper, a journalist present asked after seeing peaceful protests from Trump whether he believes this structural racism is a problem in the United States. The President declined to say that it would be:

“You keep coming back to the opposite question. We should talk about the violence we see here in Portland and elsewhere. ”

“It’s a tremendous amount of violence. And then you are asked what you think of this or that. The fact is that we have seen enormous violence and we are going to end it soon if we get the chance. That’s what this is about, ”Trump replied, according to the Guardian.

And continued:

“I keep hearing about peaceful demonstrations, I hear. But then I get into an area like this and see a burned city on the ground, ”Trump said.

Stay Kenosha caused a lot of fuss already in advance. State Democratic Governor Tony Evers asked to skip his visit as he did not see the visit as easing the situation in the city.

Evers declared a state of emergency in Wisconsin last Tuesday and announced that the National Guard presence would be increased. Prior to that, protests had vandalized local businesses and set dozens of buildings on fire, says Politico.