United States Driverless Tesla crashed into a tree at high speed and caught fire in Texas – two men died

Tesla is preparing to launch a fully self-driving car, but authorities are investigating dozens of Tesla accidents.

Two The man died in the United States in a car accident in which the car is believed to have been in motion without a driver, news agencies say. In an accident over the weekend, a Tesla-branded car collided with a tree north of Houston, Texas, authorities say.

“There was no one in the driver’s seat,” police said Cinthya Umanzor said according to Reuters.

The 2019 Tesla Model S had been driven at a fast pace and deviated from the road, hit a tree and caught fire, according to authorities, a local TV channel reported, according to Reuters.

After the fire was extinguished, authorities found two passengers in the car. One sat in the front seat in the passenger seat and the other in the back seat. Those killed in the accident were born in 1951 and 1962.

The car company Tesla and the US Traffic Safety Authority had not yet commented on the matter on Monday morning Finnish time.

Tesla collided with a tree and caught fire in Woodsland, Texas on Saturday. Two passengers died in the accident.­

Teslan the cars have a semi-automatic driving system. The company is also planning to introduce more extensive autopilot software in its cars.

At the same time, Tesla-related accidents are being investigated in the United States. In March, the U.S. Automobile Safety Authority announced it was investigating 27 cases in which Tesla had been involved in an accident.

CEO of Tesla Elon Musk said in January that it expects big gains from Tesla ‘s new full self – control software. According to Musk, later this year Tesla will announce an automatic control whose reliability exceeds human capabilities.

However, the technology must pass security rules in order to become a commercial success.