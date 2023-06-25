This Saturday started the Gold Cup 2023with the match between USA and Jamaica. In a tight and highly contested game in the middle sector of the field, the final score at Soldier Field was 1-1.
The combined stars and stripes continue to conflict every time they face the selective Jamaican, who tends to grow to stand up to them and play one on one.
The Caribbean team went ahead on the scoreboard with a goal from Damion Lowe at minute 13, and when it seemed that they would take the three points, at 88′ Brandon Vásquez appeared to score the equalizer and distribute points in Group A.
When is the United States playing again?
With this bittersweet draw, now the team led by technical director Brian Callaghan is already preparing for its second match, which will be the next Wednesday June 28when measured to their similar of San Cristobal on the field of City Park in St. Louis, Missouri.
Undoubtedly, on paper the selection of the USA It is the wide favorite to take the three points, although they will have to take care of the issue of injuries, since the Caribbean team will seek to go out and distribute firewood.
To close, it will be next Sunday, July 2, when regular season activities close against the Trinidad and Tobago team, at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
