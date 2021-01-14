United States Dozens of Democrats are calling for an investigation into whether those who attacked Congress received help from insiders

According to the authorities, there is no evidence of the allegations. The U.S. media outlets point out that they have not been able to substantiate the allegations either. According to the authorities, all clues are being investigated.

Investigation from the late Epiphany in the United States congress hall conquest has only just gained momentum, but Democratic Party representatives have added rounds to the debate in recent days by raising questions about whether the attackers got help from insiders.

There are at least two congressional cops arrested and at least a dozen have been under investigation for their activities during the riot, but the Democrats have turned their attention to the Republican Party.

Congress building among Democrats Joe Biden the crowd infiltrating the presidential election victory consisted at least profitably of the Republican president Donald Trumpin supporters. Democrats say it is possible that Republican representatives in Congress would have contributed to the success of the attack.

About it news newspapers The Washington Post (WP) and The New York Times (NOW) as well as a news channel CNN point out that they have not been able to substantiate the allegations. Not everyone who suspects some form of cooperation has named the subjects of their accusations. Authorities interviewed by WP said there was no evidence of the involvement of congressmen or their assistants in the attack. An investigation is also underway with Congressional police.

However, the authorities were aware that allegations of aiding the attackers had been made. According to them, all possibilities and clues are being explored.

Intruders to the House of Congress, among other things, spread a banner in support of Donald Trump in front of the House.­

Congressional Democrats have based their accusations on tweets and videos they have seen on social media, among other things. In addition to these, they have reported “suspicious behavior” to congressional security officials the day before the attack, Tuesday, January 5th.

In a letter sent to them on Wednesday, Democrats said they saw “very many” groups outside the house in the congress building at the time.

The large number of visitors was unusual because access to Congress premises has been restricted since March due to a coronavirus pandemic. Tourists are only allowed to enter the building if accompanied by a representative.

Representative Mikie Sherrill speaking in front of the Congress House in Washington in the spring of 2019.­

Democrats according to some visitors “seemed to be connected” to the demonstration, which gathered thousands of Trump supporters as an Epiphany, The Washington Post says. New Jersey Representative Mikie Sherrill on Tuesday claimed to have testified that Republican MPs had introduced people to places on sightseeing tours, which he called an inquiry for the following day.

The representative also told the tour participants about the reconnaissance tours Debbie Wasserman Schultz. However, he added, not knowing if everyone was aware of the plans for the Epiphany evening.

Democrats think it is worth investigating. They have asked security officials to go through all the video recordings, logbooks and facial identification data in the building in case they find similarities to congressional attackers. According to NYT, the letter was being drafted by more than 30 representatives. Sherrill, who organized the activity, did not respond to WP’s request for an interview.

His own spoon the soup has been put by a right-wing conspiracy theorist Ali Alexander, who has been leading a protest movement called Stop the Steal. Its supporters have been involved in inciting false allegations that the U.S. presidential election, which led to the defeat of President Trump, was fraudulent.

In a live broadcast at Periscope in December, Alexander claimed that he had planned a pre-conquest demonstration with Republican MPs. Paul Gosarin, Andy Biggsin and Mo Brooksin with.

Ali Alexander (center) attended a party-influenced event organized by President Donald Trump at the White House in the summer of 2019.­

Brooks was one of the supporters of the demonstration. President Trump also spoke at the event.

In his speech, Brooks called on the public to ‘take names and put them on the beach (to kick ass), ”CNN says. Brooks is himself clarified that in his comment he encouraged people to go to the polls in 2022 and 2024.

According to a spokesman for Andy Biggs, the representative has never met Alexander. The Washington Post did not reach Gosar or Ali Alexander for an interview.