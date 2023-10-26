United States | Dozens killed in shooting in Maine

The sheriff asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Several people have died in a mass shooting in Maine, USA, news reports CNN and NBC News.

Citing official sources, CNN says that there are at least 16 dead. According to NBC News, the number is 22. In addition, dozens of people are said to have been injured. The news agency Reuters also reported on the matter.

The shooting happened in Lewiston, a town of less than 40,000 residents located in southern Maine on the US East Coast.

Maine State Police and the county sheriff previously said there was an active shooter on the scene Wednesday night, but did not provide further details.

The Angroscoggin County Sheriff shared on Facebook two photos of the suspect and wrote that the man was at large. The sheriff asked the public for help in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is wearing a long-sleeved shirt and jeans in the surveillance camera images. He is holding a rifle in a firing position.

Police say the shootings happened at two separate businesses near downtown Lewiston. It is a bowling alley and a restaurant, which are located approximately seven kilometers apart, according to map services.

CNN has obtained a video in which a large number of police officers can be seen in front of the bowling alley and people are fleeing the scene.

The matter was corrected on 26.10. at 5:05 am. The story incorrectly stated that the state of Maine was located on the west coast of the United States. In reality, it is located on the east coast.