The downloading of Chinese applications TikTok and WeChat will be banned in the United States from Sunday, September 20, the US Department of Commerce announced on Friday (September 18), citing threats to the “national security”.

“The Chinese Communist Party has demonstrated that it has the means and the intention to use these applications to threaten the national security, foreign policy and economy of the United States.”, defends the US ministry in a press release. “While the threats posed by WeChat and TikTok are not the same, they are similar. Each collects significant amounts of data from users.”, still estimates the Commerce Department.

Washington, however, leaves a door open for TikTok, a social network very popular with young people, before completely banning it from operating on its soil. “The president leaves until November 12 to resolve the national security concerns posed by TikTok. The bans could be lifted if necessary.”, specifies the Department of Commerce in its press release. Until then, American users who have already downloaded TikTok will therefore be able to continue using it. On the other hand, it will theoretically no longer be possible to download the application from the United States, nor to update it.

The United States is thus carrying out the threat brandished by Donald Trump against these two Chinese applications, in a context of great tensions between the two economic giants.

The TikTok application, which belongs to the Chinese group ByteDance, is suspected by Washington of capturing the personal data of its users and sharing them with Beijing. At the beginning of August, the American president declared that the social network should be sold before mid-September to be able to continue operating in the United States.

US giants Microsoft and Walmart made a takeover offer, but Bytedance turned it down on Sunday. A deal, which would make the California software group Oracle the “trusted technological partner” from TikTok, seemed to be emerging since then, but no details were revealed.