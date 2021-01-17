Donald Trump will soon no longer be President of the United States. While most of the country is gearing up to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration, some Republican activists continue to campaign. They cry out for the plot orchestrated by the Democrats. Asked about Donald Trump’s responsibility for the excesses on Capitol Hill, a woman assures us that “never came out of his mouth the order to invade the Capitol. He never said that, he never encouraged that“.

Donald Trump’s last few weeks in power posed a problem within the Republican camp. Political journalist Janelle Irwin Taylor, who investigated in Florida, says hundreds of voters registered as Republicans have left the party since January. Former supporter of Donald Trump, Chris Ingram admits not having digested the invasion of the Capitol. “What happened there convinced me that it was time to turn the page Donald Trump and that it was the right decision“, he declares.