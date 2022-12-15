United States | Donald Trump’s “significant announcement” is laughed at on social media – poses as a superman on trading cards

On Thursday, Trump unveiled digital trading cards in which he poses in various outfits and settings. According to the ex-president, they are a great Christmas gift idea.

of the United States ex-president Donald Trump’s “significant announcement” arouses hilarity on social media. Namely, Trump launched digital trading cards that feature his image as a superman, among other things.

of The Guardian according to Trump previously said that he would announce something significant on Thursday. Many expected the ex-president to reveal more information about his presidential election campaign or other political matters.

However, on Thursday, Trump revealed on his social media service Truth Social that it is a “great Christmas present”, i.e. a collection of trading cards with his own pictures. According to Trump, the digital cards cost 99 dollars, or about 93 euros each, and he believes that they will be sold quickly.

– Do not wait. They will run out very quickly, I believe, Trump stated during his announcement.

In the cards Among other things, Trump poses in front of Trump Tower in a superman costume and lightning flashes from his eyes. He also stands in a suit in front of a Trump World sign that resembles the Hollywood sign and poses with a gun on his shoulder while wearing a hat.

See also Athletics World Championships | The Belgian paddler got his first heat runs again - he finished with a twist Various cards from Trump’s digital trading card collection.

Trump’s trading cards arouse wonder and hilarity on Twitter, among others.

“Thank God digital trading cards are here. They were indeed a SIGNIFICANT announcement,” the political commentator Ben Shapiro tweeted.

“Donald Trump’s big announcement is that he’s selling his own Pokemon cards,” the head of Voters Tomorrow Santiago Mayers in turn skewed according to The Guardian.

“Donald Trump’s ‘significant announcement’ would appear to be that he still thinks people will give him $99 when he asks,” continued the NBC Washington reporter Ginger Gibson.

According to The Guardian, Trump’s announcement was also called embarrassing and stupid. Also the president Joe Biden participated in the slant on his own Twitter account by posting a list of his “significant announcements” recently.

Biden listed easing inflation, the new law he signed to guarantee equal marriage, Brittney Griner’s return home after being imprisoned in Russia, the drop in gas prices from a year ago and new jobs in Arizona.

Trump last announced that he would make a “big announcement” before launching his 2024 presidential campaign in November in Florida. Trump is once again running for the Republican presidential nomination in the elections to be held in two years.