“Why ought to I am going to this graveyard, it is stuffed with losers, they had been dummies “, would have launched Donald Trump, in accordance with the newspaper The Atlantic. In accordance with the investigation, these feedback had been confirmed by senior navy sources and the president’s entourage. The conservative Fox Information channel, regardless of supporting the president, additionally confirmed the veracity of those sources, inflicting the fury of Donald Trump.

“It is a tissue of lies written by {a magazine} that will not final very lengthy “, stated the tenant of the White Home. These feedback would clarify why Donald Trump didn’t want to go to the American cemetery of Bois-Belleau (Aisne) throughout a go to to France. These statements are a shock wave in the USA. An affiliation video of veterans of all wars and households of troopers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan is filming on social media. “My son was not a loser” we are able to hear. On the night of Friday, September 4, the inscription “our troops deserve higher than Trump” was projected on the facade of the Trump Resort in Washington.