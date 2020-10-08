Barely out of the hospital, Donald Trump wanted to show his muscles. On Tuesday, October 6, he ended talks with Democrats by sending a message on Twitter. “I asked my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election. Immediately after my victory, I will launch a massive stimulus package.”, wrote the President of the United States. No doubt for him who thinks of winning the presidential election. In a statement, Joe Biden replied curtly: “Make no mistake, if you lose your job, if your business is closed, Donald Trump has decided today that he doesn’t care”.

For some Americans, closing the door to discussions is not without consequences on their daily lives. “I have the impression that Trump is only thinking of him”, says a man. This decision also caused the Wall Street stock market to fall. Without further government support, the economic recovery is severely compromised. Certain sectors such as tourism or aviation are very affected. The presidential campaign reinforces the differences between the two camps, at the risk of delaying an economic recovery for all Americans.

