US President Donald Trump intends to take advantage of the place left vacant by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the dean of the US Supreme Court, who died Friday, September 18 at the age of 87. “This judge was not known in France, but in the United States, she was an icon and her disappearance is a huge event in the election campaign, because it opens the possibility for Donald Trump to appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court”, explains France Televisions correspondent Agnès Vahramian, live from Philadelphia.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, missing, five Conservative and three progressive justices remain on the Supreme Court. “One of the conservatives is voting with the progressives, so Donald Trump wants to hurry up to appoint this new judge. The timing will be very tight before November 3, the date of the US presidential election. So can he really do so. ? “, asks Agnès Vahramian.

The JT

The other subjects of the news