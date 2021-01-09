It is a decision which is highly controversial: on the night of Friday 8 to Saturday 9 January, Twitter decided to permanently close Donald Trump’s account, an essential tool for the concerned. The events of the Capitol can partly be blamed on him, according to the group. His messages, often in capital letters, often galvanized his constituents and made his opponents scream. It was the employees of the social network who drove the point home in a press release.

In the latter, they write: “Despite our efforts to serve public debate, as Donald Trump’s megaphone, we helped fuel the dramatic events of January 6. We must learn from our mistakes.” For his part, Donald Trump reacted with virulence: “Twitter has gone even further in its muzzling of free speech.” For Florence G’Sell, professor of law at the Sorbonne, the social network has been hypocritical, “Twitter has waited a long time and it is coming to the end of its reign.”