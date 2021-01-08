Donald Trump tweeted, Thursday, January 7 in the evening, a video where he finally records his defeat. “A new administration will take office on January 20, my goal now is to ensure a smooth, orderly and transparent transition“. He condemns the insurgents who invaded the American Congress in Washington on Wednesday, January 6, 24 hours after having encouraged them. He had nevertheless launched to them before the invasion of the building which symbolizes American democracy:”We will walk together on the Capitol“.

Donald Trump was forced to record this video, threatened by numerous legal proceedings for encouraging the insurgency. In two days, 11 cabinet and government members resigned. Some Democrats want to take advantage of the outgoing president’s isolation to initiate impeachment proceedings. But there are 12 days left before the inauguration of the new president, too short for this procedure of “impeachment”. Donald Trump has announced that he will not be present for the ceremony which will consecrate Joe Biden as the new President of the United States.

