The transition is taking shape. US President Donald Trump will leave Washington on Wednesday, January 20 in the morning, a few hours before the inauguration of his Democratic successor Joe Biden, an official said on Friday on condition of anonymity.

Donald Trump, who had announced several days ago that he would not attend the swearing-in of Joe Biden, will fly to his club in Mar-a-Lago in Florida where he intends to go. install. After having for more than two months refused to acknowledge his defeat in the November 3 election, Donald Trump ended up promising a smooth transition a few days ago, but he never congratulated Joe Biden.

Joe Biden’s team and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser have called on the American people to avoid central Washington and watch the inauguration ceremony online or on television. With 21,000 National Guard troops soon to be deployed and entire neighborhoods barricaded, Washington is under close surveillance in the face of threats of further protests from supporters of Donald Trump between now and the inauguration ceremony.





The area around the Capitol barricaded itself on January 15, 2021, in Washington. (LIZ LYNCH / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

“We are worried about the risks of violence during the numerous demonstrations planned in the coming days in Washington and in front of government buildings in the States” who could attract armed protesters, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Thursday. During a situation update with outgoing Vice President Mike Pence, Christopher wray evoked “a significant number of disturbing discussions on the internet”.