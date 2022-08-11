United States | Donald Trump was questioned as part of the investigation into his business dealings, refused to answer questions

The hearing was the final stage of an investigation launched by the New York attorney general, which is considered crucial in the long-running civil investigation.

10.8. 16:15 | Updated 8:12 am

of the United States former president Donald Trump was questioned under oath by the New York Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday. The matter was reported on, among other things, by the US media CNN and The New York Times.

According to the Reuters news agency, Trump said after the interrogation that he refused to answer the questions asked there.

“I refused to answer questions based on the rights that the United States Constitution gives to every citizen,” Trump said in a statement.

Trump is referring to the 5th Amendment to the US Constitution, which requires no one to testify against himself.

Reuters says a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General’s Office confirmed that Trump had refused to answer questions during the interrogation. However, the investigation continues.

The hearing was part of a long-running civil investigation into the business dealings of Trump and his family. A civil investigation may result in a civil lawsuit, but not criminal charges.

Trump’s hearing came just days after the attorney general’s office questioned his children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

From March Since 2019, the Attorney General of New York of Letitia James lawyers have been examining Trump’s business dealings to find evidence of whether Trump and the companies he owns have knowingly inflated the value of Trump’s assets.

In early 2022, Attorney General James said the Trump company’s business practices are “deceptive and deceptive.”

According to CNN, Trump said Wednesday morning on his Truth Social social media that he will meet with Attorney General James “due to the continuation of the largest witch hunt in the history of the United States.”

“My great company and I are being attacked from all sides. Banana Republic,” Trump wrote on the Truth Social service.