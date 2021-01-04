The United States is still not able to turn the page on the 2020 presidential election. If Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate, has officially emerged victorious, the current president, Donald Trump, assures his side that there is a mistake in the ballot. He claims to have won the State of Georgia, which would tip the overall result in his favor.

On Saturday January 2, the US president called the top voting official in Georgia, Brad Raffensperger. In a document circulated by the Washington Post, Donald Trump accuses him of having “all recalculated”. Faced with these accusations, Brad Raffensperger was firm: “Mr. President… The problem we have is that your numbers are wrong.” All the demands of the Republican candidate were rejected during this discussion. For his part, Joe Biden and his team did not comment on this case.

The JT

