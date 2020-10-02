The President of the United States, Donald Trump, announced Friday, October 2, that he, along with his wife Melania Trump, tested positive for Covid-19. According to the White House doctor, they will have to remain in quarantine. He could have been infected by his close advisor Hope Hicks, who herself tested positive the day before.

Everyone who approaches President Trump is tested daily. Despite these precautions, the experts are not surprised. “The virus doesn’t care who you are […] he jumps from one person to another“Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta. A certainty,”Donald Trump’s campaign comes to a halt“, comments in duplex from Washington (United States) Agnès Vahramian, journalist France Televisions. No more meetings or trips for the president in this crucial period”within 32 polling days “, but also a “mortgage on his re-election“, believes the journalist, especially since Donald Trump”has never ceased to minimize the pandemic“.