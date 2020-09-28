A sea serpent in American political life, Donald Trump’s tax declarations have finally surfaced, on the eve of the first debate which will oppose, this Tuesday, the outgoing Republican President to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden. The New York Times had access to these famous documents and reveals what everyone smelled: the billionaire pays almost no income tax. More exactly: 750 dollars in 2016, and as much in 2017. But no cent paid during ten of the fifteen previous years. According to the daily, Donald Trump escaped tax “Largely because he declared more losses of money than gains”. He also took advantage of the twists and turns of tax law by applying deductions for his residences, his private plane, and even for his hairdresser before his television appearances (to the tune of $ 70,000.) Unsurprisingly, the applicant shouted at the “Fake news”. His lawyer, Alan Garten, issued a statement in which he claims that, “Over the past decade, President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government.” In fact, it is mainly about contributions (pension system, Medicare health and social contributions for its employees).

In addition, the documents the journalists worked on relate to income, not profits. “In 2018, for example, Mr. Trump announced in his declaration of assets that he had earned at least $ 434.9 million. But his tax return paints a very different picture: $ 47.4 million in losses. ” On Twitter, David Axelrod, the former adviser to Barack Obama, asked: “This is why Donald Trump has potential legal problems. If you are claiming massive losses in order to avoid federal income tax, but inflate your income and assets on bank documents in order to obtain loans, isn’t that fraud? “ The New York Times announced the publication of new articles in the days and weeks to come. Nothing, however, that can erode his electoral base, fundamentally anti-tax and which passes everything on the condition that he keeps his promises, foremost among which is a supreme court with a conservative majority.