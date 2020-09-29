Boss of real estate empires, multibillionaire and president of the world’s leading power, Donald Trump would have paid only $ 750 in income tax in 2016 and 2017. This is the New York Times who makes this revelation, by declaring to have obtained what the president refuses to publish for years: his tax sheets. Contrary to the tradition of other American presidents, these have remained secret.

The newspaper’s investigation shows that Donald Trump would have paid no income tax for ten years, between 2000 and 2015 and therefore only $ 750 in 2016 and 2017. The US president has refuted these assertions altogether. “It’s a tissue of lies, fake news. Actually, I paid taxes, you will see it soon. My finances are still being audited and under study. The tax administration does not treat me well“, Donald Trump said at a press conference.

