ANDFormer US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump sparked controversy on Wednesday by saying that his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, “suddenly turned black” to win votes from African Americans.

According to the criteria of

In a tense interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) convention in Chicago, Trump said that years ago Vice President Harris “only promoted her Indian heritage.”

“I didn’t know she was black until a few years ago she became black and wants to be known as black. Is it one thing or the other? I respect both, but she obviously doesn’t,” Trump said, questioning the racial identity of the vice president, who is the daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, and who promotes both origins in her public life.

The tense interview was moderated by black journalists Rachel Scott of ABC, Kadia Goba of Semafor, and Harris Faulkner of Fox News.

Trump ended up calling the first two “very rude” and “disgusting” in an exchange in which journalists insisted on getting answers from the former president.

Harris spent most of her childhood with her mother, but attended Howard University, a predominantly black university.

The White House immediately called Trump’s comment “repulsive” and “insulting.” “No one has the right to tell her who she is or how she identifies,” said government spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, an African-American.

In the interview, Trump also distanced himself from his vice presidential candidate, JD Vance, for criticizing the country as being run by single women and people without children.

“He is a very family-oriented person (…) I know people without family who are very good and in many cases better. Not having a family does not mean there is something wrong with you,” said the former president.

Vance has criticized Harris for not having children and has downplayed the fact that she is a stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s children.

Harris’ entry into the race increases Democrats’ desire to vote

Vice President Kamala Harris’s entry into the race after current President Joe Biden dropped out of the race has boosted Democrats’ desire to vote next November.

According to a survey by the NORC center at the University of Chicago published on Wednesday, 79% of registered Democratic voters are satisfied with the possibility that Harris will be nominated in the coming days as the party’s presidential candidate.

The vice president significantly improves Biden’s data, since only 37% of Democrats viewed his candidacy favorably

The vice president has significantly improved Biden’s standing, as only 37% of Democrats viewed his candidacy favorably, according to a poll by the same center published before the president resigned on July 21 to seek reelection.

Harris’s numbers are also better among independent voters: 35% are in favor of his candidacy, while only 14% were in favor of Biden.

The Democratic Party is set to formalize the presidential nomination of Kamala Harris, who has no internal rival, at a virtual meeting of delegates before the party’s national convention in mid-August.

Despite the vice president’s low popularity ratings during her term in office, the change in the Democratic nomination has sparked enthusiasm among voters, who were wary of a repeat of the 2020 contest between Biden, 81, and Republican Donald Trump, 78.