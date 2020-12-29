Donald Trump does an about-face on the economic recovery plan. As he threatened not to sign it, the US president finally ratified the document. A 737 billion euro plan to help households and businesses, which is to allocate 492 euros for each eligible adult and dependent child, as well as guaranteed loans, and an extension of unemployment for the 12 million Americans with lost their job.



“We need heat, food on the table and help with bills”, explains an American. Donald Trump refused this plan which he considered insufficient. An incomprehensible position when it had been negotiated in Congress, by its Minister of the Economy. “Donald Trump also signed the federal state financing law, so we avoid the famous shutdown and the closure of public services“, reports Maryse Burgot, journalist for France Televisions in Washington.

