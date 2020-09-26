According to the American media, Donald Trump chose this magistrate known for her traditionalist religious convictions. In the midst of the presidential campaign, the Democratic camp had asked the American president to wait for the election before replacing the progressive Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Donald Trump has made his choice. The US president has set his sights on conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court, the US mainstream media reported on Friday September 25. “We are going to announce someone fantastic!”, launched Friday evening the US president at a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia, without saying more about his choice.

“I think tomorrow [samedi] is going to be a great day! “, he added in front of an enthusiastic crowd, who applauded the evocation of this announcement, less than 40 days before the presidential election. The Republican billionaire must officially confirm Saturday at 5 p.m. (11 p.m. in France) the name of Amy Coney Barrett, a magistrate known for her traditionalist religious convictions. She is to succeed the progressive “RBG”, a feminist icon who died last week from cancer.

Donald Trump has started the process at a run to be able to anchor the Supreme Court in a lasting way in conservatism, its judges being appointed for life. The Democrats are on the wind, arguing that he should wait for the election before switching to the conservative camp this institution which decides, in the United States, the main questions of society, such as abortion or the right to bear arms .

If its candidate is confirmed, as expected, by the Senate with a Republican majority, the Supreme Court will have only three progressive judges out of its nine magistrates. Asked a little earlier on Friday, Donald Trump replied: “I didn’t say it was her, but she’s amazing.”

The choice of Amy Coney Barrett, a practicing Catholic, 48, mother of seven and opposed by personal conviction to abortion, could galvanize the conservative religious electorate on which Donald Trump largely relied to get elected there is four years old. But Republican sources mentioned in American media do not exclude the possibility of a “last minute turnaround” Of the president. “He has not, as far as we know, spoken to other candidates”, nevertheless specifies the New York Times (link in English).

The magistrate appointed Saturday by the tenant of the White House will then have to be confirmed by the Senate, by a simple majority. Despite the Democratic outcry, the upper house is expected to vote before the November 3 presidential election.