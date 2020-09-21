After the death of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Democratic camp fears a conservative replacement, who would permanently anchor to the right a capital institution in the United States. Donald Trump has already let it be known that he intends to quickly appoint “a very talented woman” to replace her.

US President Donald Trump has declared that he will appoint a new judge for the Supreme Court of the United States this week to succeed Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “I’ll announce it on Friday or Saturday and the work will begin. But let’s hope it doesn’t take too much work.”, he said in an interview (in English) on conservative Fox News, Monday, September 21.

The tenant of the White House said he wanted to wait, before launching the very politicized process of succession, the end of the funeral ceremonies for Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, feminist and progressive icon, who died Friday at 87 years of age from cancer. Donald Trump also estimated that the Senate, with a Republican majority, had “plenty of time” to confirm the appointment of a new judge before the presidential election on 3 November.

The final vote [du Sénat] will have to be held before the election. We have plenty of time.Donald Trump, President of the United Statesto Fox News

The succession of Ruth Bader within the temple of American law will be in the coming weeks one of the major challenges of the presidential campaign. Candidate for his succession, Donald Trump let it be known over the weekend that he intended to appoint quickly “a very talented woman” to replace it.