United States Donald Trump said he plans to lift travel restrictions and publish a farewell video listing the achievements of his season

The resigning President Trump will leave the White House this week, accompanied by the lowest level of support during his presidency, according to a recent poll.

The United States president Donald Trump begins today his last full day in charge of the White House.

According to media sources In his last work, Trump would prepare amnesties, The Washington Post according to even more than a hundred pardons. The U.S. Senate, for its part, promises hearings of future ministers.

The first woman Melania Trump in turn issued a farewell message on Monday With their Twitter account, in which he spoke against, among other things, violence and thanked the Americans.

In a video message, Melania Trump states that the mission of the first woman has been the greatest honor of her life.

The first woman also stated that violence is never a solution or justified. He also said Americans should rise above the dividing lines and choose love over hatred.

Despite a conciliatory farewell message, Melania Trump has not traditionally invited the next first woman Jill Biden a visit to the White House or approached this anyway, the news channel CNN and the US newspaper Washington Post report.

News media CNNAccording to, it ‘s historic how the Trumps try to avoid the Biden during the inauguration and on the inauguration day.

Donald Trump is not going to attend the president on Wednesday Joe Biden inauguration. If his intention holds, he is the first president in 152 years to attend his successor’s inauguration ceremony, according to AFP news agency.

Former White House Communications Manager Anthony Scaramucci says CNNreceived an invitation to a departure ceremony planned by Trump. Scaramucci was fired from the post just 10 days after attacking many of his White House colleagues in public with strong words.

Scaramucci has also publicly criticized Trump and sees the invitation he received as a sign of despair aimed at hauling guests to the scene.

His wife by law, Donald Trump is also said to have recorded a farewell speech. He tells about it CNN citing a source of civil servants.

The video tells Trump to list the achievements of his four-year presidency, which he believes should define his reign.

A video recorded at the White House on Monday is expected to be released on Tuesday in local time, a news channel source says. However, the final release date is unknown.

According to the source, Trump referred to the new administration in the video, but it is unclear whether the president will still directly admit his election defeat.

Trump has remained somewhat out of the public eye in recent days.

Donald Trump is leaving the White House, accompanied by the lowest support of his presidency. Made by Gallup in the United States support survey according to only about 34 percent of Americans support Trump’s work in office.

Trump’s support had previously fallen to 35 percent on several occasions at the end of 2017, but in a recent measurement, support dived one more percentage point.

The last poll of the Trump presidency was conducted between January 4 and 15. On the sixth of January, supporters of the president tried to seize the country’s congressional building.

The survey also highlighted that Trump’s average support during his presidency has been 41 percent. This is four percentage points less than any of his predecessors in Gallup’s support poll history. The next lowest average support has been for the Democratic president in office from 1945 to 1953 Harry S. Trumanilla.

Trump’s support peaked in early 2020, shortly after he was indicted in December 2019 for the Ukraine scandal. However, the Republican-majority Senate voted against the ousting.

Trump is the first president in the country’s history to be indicted twice. Recently, the House of Representatives prosecuted the resigning president for last week’s Capitol riot.

Trumpin support remained high even in the early stages of the corona pandemic, when a large percentage of Americans believed Trump would respond well to the viral threat.

The United States has had the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths worldwide. Coronavirus-related deaths have been reported Johns Hopkins according to the university’s monitoring, almost 400,000 have already been infected. More than 24 million infections have been confirmed.

Trump has said he will remove travel restrictions imposed in the run-up to his presidency over the corona pandemic. Trump spoke about the lifting of restrictions in the White House’s Finnish time on Tuesday night in the opinion.

The restrictions are said to be lifted starting Tuesday next week, nearly a week after Trump has already resigned. Trump is lifting restrictions on the European Schengen area, Britain, Ireland and Brazil. However, travel restrictions are being maintained for China and Iran.

Press Secretary for Biden’s future administration Jen Psaki says On Twitter, the administration does not intend to remove the restrictions despite Trump’s statement.

“As the pandemic worsens and more contagious variants emerge around the world, now is not the time to remove restrictions on international travel,” Psaki writes.

Instead, the future administration intends to “strengthen” measures related to international travel to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.