Donald Trump is judged to be one of those responsible for the violence that took place at the Capitol in Washington (United States), Wednesday, January 6, after a very virulent speech before the excesses. France Télévisions journalist Sofia Dollé reports that even within the Republican Party, more and more votes “demand dismissal” of the American president.

Created in 1967, Article 4 of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution states “only if the vice-president and a majority of his cabinet deem the president incapable of exercising the powers and duties associated with his office”, specifies Sofia Dollé, they can notify Congress in writing. In this case, it would be the vice-president who would become the interim president. However, this scenario is unlikely. With only two weeks left in power, Donald Trump could slow down the procedure by sending a letter to both chambers, assuring that he is able to govern.