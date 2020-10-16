“I don’t know anything about QAnon,” the US president said Thursday evening on the US channel NBC News.

A face-to-face meeting of a new kind. Donald Trump and Joe Biden took part in a televised debate on Thursday, October 15, as the presidential campaign is once again shaken by the Covid-19 pandemic. The outgoing American president refused to explicitly condemn the conspiratorial movement “QAnon”. “I don’t know anything about QAnon”, claimed the billionaire before assuring that he agreed with their positions “against pedophilia”.

Disturbing: #Trump refuses to condemn the conspiracy movement QAnon, he still pretends to “know nothing” about the subject, just says he knows that his members are “against pedophilia” And he changes the subject to speak of “antifa, of the radical left” pic.twitter.com/iGSt959dMx – Sonia Dridi (@Sonia_Dridi) October 16, 2020

His words join those he had already made in the past: “From what I understand, they like me a lot, which I appreciate. I don’t know much about this movement, but I’ve heard that they are gaining popularity.”, declared the American president.

>> How QAnon, this American conspiratorial movement, infiltrated France

The QAnon movement was born on the internet in 2017. It all started with a series of cryptic messages on 4chan, a controversial online discussion forum. The author of these messages, a certain Q, claims that there is a “Deep State” which has ruled the United States for decades and supports – among other things – pedophilia. The followers of this movement ardently support Donald Trump and are very visible during his meetings and trips. If the US president does not officially support them, the QAnons believe they observe alleged signs in his speeches, especially when he pronounces the number “17” – Q being the 17th letter of the alphabet.